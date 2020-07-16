All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4606 Avenue C

4606 Avenue C · No Longer Available
Location

4606 Avenue C, Lubbock, TX 79404
Harwell

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer Construction - This is a 3/2 with one car garage. Great space.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Avenue C have any available units?
4606 Avenue C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 4606 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Avenue C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 Avenue C is pet friendly.
Does 4606 Avenue C offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Avenue C offers parking.
Does 4606 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 4606 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 4606 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 Avenue C does not have units with air conditioning.
