925 Royal Oaks Dr
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:07 AM

925 Royal Oaks Dr

925 Royal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

925 Royal Oaks Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/23/19 Beautiful house in great quiet community! - Property Id: 25384

Beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, all bedrooms with walking closets. Open layout house; kitchen breakfast area and family room. French doors in office or dinning room, connected to the kitchen. Full pantry and big laundry room. New laminated wood floor. 2-car garage, 2-car parking off-street and 4 car parking in front of the house. Big fenced back yard. Great community to rise kids or live relax in a quiet area. Walking distance to Elementary & Middle schools, and parks. Close to gas station, grocery stores and shops. Ease access to 35E, and 121; quick acces to DFW, Walmart and Costco. 8 months minimum rent term.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

