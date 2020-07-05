925 Royal Oaks Dr

Amenities

Available 09/23/19 Beautiful house in great quiet community! - Property Id: 25384



Beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, all bedrooms with walking closets. Open layout house; kitchen breakfast area and family room. French doors in office or dinning room, connected to the kitchen. Full pantry and big laundry room. New laminated wood floor. 2-car garage, 2-car parking off-street and 4 car parking in front of the house. Big fenced back yard. Great community to rise kids or live relax in a quiet area. Walking distance to Elementary & Middle schools, and parks. Close to gas station, grocery stores and shops. Ease access to 35E, and 121; quick acces to DFW, Walmart and Costco. 8 months minimum rent term.

