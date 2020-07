Amenities

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, downstairs master, 2 car garage in quiet neighborhood. Upstairs media area with oversized living room down stairs. 9.4 miles from DFW Airport. Plenty of shopping, great restaurants, and recreation center. Amenities include: a spacious master bedroom and bath, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas, high ceilings and multiple sources of natural light, a covered back porch and an open concept living area that boasts a gas fireplace.