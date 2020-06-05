902 N Garden Ridge Blvd

Amenities

Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!



------------------------------------------------ Loft Loftity Loft Loft Loft.



Live Laugh Loft.



Loft-off!



Do you even loft bro?



Four scores and seven lofts ago.



I think you get the idea here. It's lofts. Yes, the dreams you've been having about that cool bohemian artsy lifestyle can now come true. You can finally start that etsy store with cool paintings you do. And then you can host cool parties with well known artists you meet in your new gallery place. Fancy wines and cheeses, and people with lots of instagram followers. It's awesome. You can finally be the lucky lofter you've dreamed about!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Sleek Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms



Energy-Efficient, Stainless Steel Appliances



Custom Cabinetry with Designer Hardware and Tile Backsplash



Undermount Sinks with Gooseneck Faucets



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Wood-Style Flooring



Modern Lighting



Nine-Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort-Style Pool and Heated Spa



Poolside Lounge with Gas Grills



24/7 Fitness Center



Elevate Fitness Experience and Free, Instructor-Led Group Classes



Resident Clubhouse with WiFi, a Starbucks® Coffee Bar, and Billiards



Onsite Salon and Massage Therapist



Elevators



Additional Storage



Private Garages



Cortland's Live Easy Guarantees



Gated, Limited-Access Community



Social Calendar



Billiards



