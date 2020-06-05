All apartments in Lewisville
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
902 N Garden Ridge Blvd
Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:10 AM

902 N Garden Ridge Blvd

902 N Garden Ridge Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

902 N Garden Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Who is this crazy person?

  Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------ Loft Loftity Loft Loft Loft. 

  Live Laugh Loft. 

  Loft-off! 

  Do you even loft bro? 

  Four scores and seven lofts ago.

  I think you get the idea here. It's lofts. Yes, the dreams you've been having about that cool bohemian artsy lifestyle can now come true. You can finally start that etsy store with cool paintings you do. And then you can host cool parties with well known artists you meet in your new gallery place. Fancy wines and cheeses, and people with lots of instagram followers. It's awesome. You can finally be the lucky lofter you've dreamed about! 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Sleek Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms

Energy-Efficient, Stainless Steel Appliances

Custom Cabinetry with Designer Hardware and Tile Backsplash

Undermount Sinks with Gooseneck Faucets

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Wood-Style Flooring

Modern Lighting

Nine-Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort-Style Pool and Heated Spa

Poolside Lounge with Gas Grills

24/7 Fitness Center

Elevate Fitness Experience and Free, Instructor-Led Group Classes

Resident Clubhouse with WiFi, a Starbucks® Coffee Bar, and Billiards

Onsite Salon and Massage Therapist

Elevators

Additional Storage 

Private Garages 

Cortland's Live Easy Guarantees

Gated, Limited-Access Community

Social Calendar

Billiards

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd have any available units?
902 N Garden Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd have?
Some of 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
902 N Garden Ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd offers parking.
Does 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd has a pool.
Does 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd has accessible units.
Does 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 N Garden Ridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

