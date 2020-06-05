902 N Garden Ridge Blvd

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
I think you get the idea here. It's lofts. Yes, the dreams you've been having about that cool bohemian artsy lifestyle can now come true. You can finally start that etsy store with cool paintings you do. And then you can host cool parties with well known artists you meet in your new gallery place. Fancy wines and cheeses, and people with lots of instagram followers. It's awesome. You can finally be the lucky lofter you've dreamed about!
Apartment Amenities
Sleek Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Energy-Efficient, Stainless Steel Appliances
Custom Cabinetry with Designer Hardware and Tile Backsplash
Undermount Sinks with Gooseneck Faucets
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Wood-Style Flooring
Modern Lighting
Nine-Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding
Community Amenities
Resort-Style Pool and Heated Spa
Poolside Lounge with Gas Grills
24/7 Fitness Center
Elevate Fitness Experience and Free, Instructor-Led Group Classes
Resident Clubhouse with WiFi, a Starbucks® Coffee Bar, and Billiards
Onsite Salon and Massage Therapist
Elevators
Additional Storage
Private Garages
Cortland's Live Easy Guarantees
Gated, Limited-Access Community
Social Calendar
Billiards