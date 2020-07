Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This 2bdrm 2bath 2story Updated Vacant townhome is Move-in ready. It is close to DFW Airport, Shopping, I-35E, the Community Club House and Pool Area. It is equipped with a Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Built-in Microwave Oven, Granite Counter tops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Floors and Window Coverings. Come and enjoy both of the covered patios attached to this unit..... It Is A Must SEE and An Awesome Place to call HOME!!!