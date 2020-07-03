All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated January 6 2020 at 7:54 AM

826 Harbor Drive

826 Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

826 Harbor Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the quiet and desirable area of Lewisville. Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. All new flooring and Bathrooms. Huge backyard!

PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit of 600. Background check.

To schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1193776?source=marketing

To Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/917507

Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Harbor Drive have any available units?
826 Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 826 Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
826 Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 826 Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 826 Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 826 Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 826 Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 826 Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 826 Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

