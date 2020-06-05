727 Blue Oak Drive

Amenities

Spacious move in ready 3 Bedroom 2 full bath home close to park, shopping and restaurants! This home offers 2 large living areas. The family room is comfy and cozy with a beautiful brick fireplace, bar area and direct access to kitchen. The kitchen is has custom counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area. The master suites vaulted ceilings offer a light and bright feel to the room and features double sinks, dual closet spaces, garden tub and separate shower. Light and neutral colors throughout with great natural light. Nicely landscaped with open patio in backyard. Located in a popular Lewisville neighborhood!