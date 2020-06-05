All apartments in Lewisville
727 Blue Oak Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

727 Blue Oak Drive

727 Blue Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

727 Blue Oak Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious move in ready 3 Bedroom 2 full bath home close to park, shopping and restaurants! This home offers 2 large living areas. The family room is comfy and cozy with a beautiful brick fireplace, bar area and direct access to kitchen. The kitchen is has custom counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area. The master suites vaulted ceilings offer a light and bright feel to the room and features double sinks, dual closet spaces, garden tub and separate shower. Light and neutral colors throughout with great natural light. Nicely landscaped with open patio in backyard. Located in a popular Lewisville neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Blue Oak Drive have any available units?
727 Blue Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Blue Oak Drive have?
Some of 727 Blue Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Blue Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Blue Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Blue Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 727 Blue Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 727 Blue Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 727 Blue Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 727 Blue Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Blue Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Blue Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 727 Blue Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 727 Blue Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 Blue Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Blue Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Blue Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

