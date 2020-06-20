All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 726 Red Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
726 Red Oak Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

726 Red Oak Drive

726 Red Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

726 Red Oak Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home in Lewisville! Beautiful fireplace in the living room with wood floors! Kitchen with granite counter tips and plenty of cabinet space. Both bathrooms have shower/tub combos! Backyard with patio area, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
726 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Red Oak Drive have?
Some of 726 Red Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 Red Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Red Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 726 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 726 Red Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 726 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Red Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 726 Red Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 726 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Red Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District