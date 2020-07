Amenities

Built, in 2015 by American Legends, this beautiful home is ready for you and your family. This Stunning Home with 2 car Garage, 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, upgraded media room, Study Room, Open Kitchen has built-in stainless steel appliances with granite, Gas cooktop, Wood and Tile Flooring and lots of Cabinets for storage. Next to Nebraska furniture, Toyota FedEx off 121 and less than 20 minutes to DFW airport.