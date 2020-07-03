All apartments in Lewisville
637 Red River Drive

637 Red River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

637 Red River Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautiful move in ready home. 2018 new flooring and paint throughout. Spacious Family Room with floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace. Lovely wood beams. No carpet with low maintenance flooring. Large Master with walk in closet and own bathroom. Newer appliances in kitchen. French doors lead to roomy backyard. Two car garage in rear. All of this with easy access to shopping, restaurants and major roads...great location. Looking for a strong tenant that can move in June preferably. Tenant occupied till May 31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Red River Drive have any available units?
637 Red River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Red River Drive have?
Some of 637 Red River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Red River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
637 Red River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Red River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 637 Red River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 637 Red River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 637 Red River Drive offers parking.
Does 637 Red River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Red River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Red River Drive have a pool?
No, 637 Red River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 637 Red River Drive have accessible units?
No, 637 Red River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Red River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Red River Drive has units with dishwashers.

