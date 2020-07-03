637 Red River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this beautiful move in ready home. 2018 new flooring and paint throughout. Spacious Family Room with floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace. Lovely wood beams. No carpet with low maintenance flooring. Large Master with walk in closet and own bathroom. Newer appliances in kitchen. French doors lead to roomy backyard. Two car garage in rear. All of this with easy access to shopping, restaurants and major roads...great location. Looking for a strong tenant that can move in June preferably. Tenant occupied till May 31.