Lewisville, TX
605 Warwick Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2019 at 5:58 AM

605 Warwick Boulevard

605 Warwick Blvd · No Longer Available
Lewisville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

605 Warwick Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Elegant and spacious, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 story home located in Castle Hills NE.
Gourmet kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cook top, back splash tiles, under cabinet lighting, large granite island and counter tops. All bedrooms have generous size walk-in closets. Granite counter top in master bathroom. Study with french doors, media room prewired. Backyard privacy with extended patio.Security Alarm and Basic Cable are included with rent. Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Warwick Boulevard have any available units?
605 Warwick Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Warwick Boulevard have?
Some of 605 Warwick Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Warwick Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
605 Warwick Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Warwick Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 605 Warwick Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 605 Warwick Boulevard offer parking?
No, 605 Warwick Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 605 Warwick Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Warwick Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Warwick Boulevard have a pool?
No, 605 Warwick Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 605 Warwick Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 605 Warwick Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Warwick Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Warwick Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

