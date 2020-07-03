605 Warwick Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Elegant and spacious, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 story home located in Castle Hills NE.

Gourmet kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cook top, back splash tiles, under cabinet lighting, large granite island and counter tops. All bedrooms have generous size walk-in closets. Granite counter top in master bathroom. Study with french doors, media room prewired. Backyard privacy with extended patio.Security Alarm and Basic Cable are included with rent. Must See !