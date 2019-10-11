601 Harvest Hill Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful split-level home located in a well desired Lewisville community. Home is 60 seconds from highway, shops, eateries, gym and award-winning Lewisville ISD schools. Home has been updated with new flooring, kitchen appliance package, granite counters, fresh paint and more. Kitchen opens to living area, vaulted ceiling in family room and fireplace for the cold evenings. Patio and side yard are ideal for entertaining family and friends for years to come. Covered parking for three vehicles.