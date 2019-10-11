All apartments in Lewisville
601 Harvest Hill Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:37 PM

601 Harvest Hill Street

601 Harvest Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 Harvest Hill Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful split-level home located in a well desired Lewisville community. Home is 60 seconds from highway, shops, eateries, gym and award-winning Lewisville ISD schools. Home has been updated with new flooring, kitchen appliance package, granite counters, fresh paint and more. Kitchen opens to living area, vaulted ceiling in family room and fireplace for the cold evenings. Patio and side yard are ideal for entertaining family and friends for years to come. Covered parking for three vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Harvest Hill Street have any available units?
601 Harvest Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Harvest Hill Street have?
Some of 601 Harvest Hill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Harvest Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 Harvest Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Harvest Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 Harvest Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 601 Harvest Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 Harvest Hill Street offers parking.
Does 601 Harvest Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Harvest Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Harvest Hill Street have a pool?
No, 601 Harvest Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 Harvest Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 601 Harvest Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Harvest Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Harvest Hill Street does not have units with dishwashers.

