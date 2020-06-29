579 Ferguson Dr

Amenities

Nice Home near Lewisville lake. Quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 229851



This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2car garage. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Lewisville TX. Hardwood floors in living room area and hallways and carpet in bedrooms. Large fenced backyard with a shed in the back yard for storage. Rent is 1550.00 and a deposit of 1,000,00 is required. If interested feel free to call me at 214-908-5403 to make an appointment to view the home.

No Dogs Allowed



