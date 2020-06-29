All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 579 Ferguson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
579 Ferguson Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:24 PM

579 Ferguson Dr

579 Ferguson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

579 Ferguson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Home near Lewisville lake. Quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 229851

This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2car garage. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Lewisville TX. Hardwood floors in living room area and hallways and carpet in bedrooms. Large fenced backyard with a shed in the back yard for storage. Rent is 1550.00 and a deposit of 1,000,00 is required. If interested feel free to call me at 214-908-5403 to make an appointment to view the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229851
Property Id 229851

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5588950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Ferguson Dr have any available units?
579 Ferguson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 579 Ferguson Dr have?
Some of 579 Ferguson Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 Ferguson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
579 Ferguson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Ferguson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 579 Ferguson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 579 Ferguson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 579 Ferguson Dr offers parking.
Does 579 Ferguson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 Ferguson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Ferguson Dr have a pool?
No, 579 Ferguson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 579 Ferguson Dr have accessible units?
No, 579 Ferguson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Ferguson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 579 Ferguson Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District