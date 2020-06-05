565 Hunters Glen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Beautifully updated in the heart of Lewisville! - Beautifully updated in the heart of Lewisville. Every inch of this house has been remodeled. This move-in ready 2 Bed 2 Bath duplex features vaulted ceilings and luxury vinyl plank. Kitchen boast beautiful cabinets, granite counters with travertine back splash and SS appliances. The master suite includes his and her closets and dual vanities. Fenced yard with open patio and extra storage. Enjoy the covered parking with automatic gate.



No Cats Allowed



