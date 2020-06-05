All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 565 Hunters Glen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
565 Hunters Glen St
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

565 Hunters Glen St

565 Hunters Glen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

565 Hunters Glen Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Beautifully updated in the heart of Lewisville! - Beautifully updated in the heart of Lewisville. Every inch of this house has been remodeled. This move-in ready 2 Bed 2 Bath duplex features vaulted ceilings and luxury vinyl plank. Kitchen boast beautiful cabinets, granite counters with travertine back splash and SS appliances. The master suite includes his and her closets and dual vanities. Fenced yard with open patio and extra storage. Enjoy the covered parking with automatic gate.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5355254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Hunters Glen St have any available units?
565 Hunters Glen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 Hunters Glen St have?
Some of 565 Hunters Glen St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Hunters Glen St currently offering any rent specials?
565 Hunters Glen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Hunters Glen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 Hunters Glen St is pet friendly.
Does 565 Hunters Glen St offer parking?
Yes, 565 Hunters Glen St offers parking.
Does 565 Hunters Glen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Hunters Glen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Hunters Glen St have a pool?
No, 565 Hunters Glen St does not have a pool.
Does 565 Hunters Glen St have accessible units?
No, 565 Hunters Glen St does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Hunters Glen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Hunters Glen St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District