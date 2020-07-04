544 Legends Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! Enjoy this 2 level townhome in the heart of downtown Lewisville. Unit is just steps away from community pond. Find open floorplan downstairs with a large living area and dining room. Kitchen features serve window, lots of cabinets for storage, electric cooktop and room for full size fridge. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with 2 full baths. Master features large walk in closet with built in shelves and abundant storage space. Close to Main Street shopping, dining, and train station for easy commute. Clean and ready for immediate move in.