544 Legends Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

544 Legends Drive

544 Legends Drive · No Longer Available
Location

544 Legends Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! Enjoy this 2 level townhome in the heart of downtown Lewisville. Unit is just steps away from community pond. Find open floorplan downstairs with a large living area and dining room. Kitchen features serve window, lots of cabinets for storage, electric cooktop and room for full size fridge. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with 2 full baths. Master features large walk in closet with built in shelves and abundant storage space. Close to Main Street shopping, dining, and train station for easy commute. Clean and ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Legends Drive have any available units?
544 Legends Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Legends Drive have?
Some of 544 Legends Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Legends Drive currently offering any rent specials?
544 Legends Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Legends Drive pet-friendly?
No, 544 Legends Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 544 Legends Drive offer parking?
Yes, 544 Legends Drive offers parking.
Does 544 Legends Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Legends Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Legends Drive have a pool?
No, 544 Legends Drive does not have a pool.
Does 544 Legends Drive have accessible units?
No, 544 Legends Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Legends Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Legends Drive has units with dishwashers.

