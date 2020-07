Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Landlord has accepted an application. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath townhome just walking distance to Olde Town Lewisville and A Train Station. Located in a hidden community in the heart of Downtown Lewisville. Kitchen with 42 in cabinets & lots of storage opens to family & dining areas both with wood floors. . 2 car attached garage. Excellent location convenient to 121 and I-35.