PERFECT LOCATION! Remodeled in October 2019, wood floor thru out the house, no carpet. New paint. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with access to the community pool. This 4 Bed 2.5 Bath has everything you need! Open floor plan with high ceilings. Fire place, Kitchen has granite counter tops. Large Master suite with huge walk in closet and wonderful Master bath. 2 Living areas. Low maintenance backyard, walking distance to Rockbrook Elem. Closed to 121, I35, 190. Move In Ready NOW