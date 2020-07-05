All apartments in Lewisville
424 Hunt Drive

Location

424 Hunt Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury living at it finest. Dark wood floors, dark cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, everything you've been asking for right here in the heart of Lewisville! Recessed lighting and plenty of windows with custom plantation shutters shine light on all the little details that make this town house a home. All bedrooms upstairs with master on one side and the rest on the other. Laundry room upstairs as well. Town home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Town home is currently occupied, Tenant will be moving out mid March so the town home will be move in ready by April. Schedule a showing today so you can move in before someone else snatches this one up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Hunt Drive have any available units?
424 Hunt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Hunt Drive have?
Some of 424 Hunt Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Hunt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
424 Hunt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Hunt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 424 Hunt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 424 Hunt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 424 Hunt Drive offers parking.
Does 424 Hunt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Hunt Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Hunt Drive have a pool?
No, 424 Hunt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 424 Hunt Drive have accessible units?
No, 424 Hunt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Hunt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Hunt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

