417 Dumas Ct

Amenities

dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Spacious 2 bedr & private bathroom in 4bedr house - Property Id: 163527



4 bedroom Spacious house, 2ofthe bedrooms occupied by the landlord, and 2 Spacious bedrooms and 1 private bathroom for rent. there are 2 big closets with organizers. no pets please. This beautiful house is located on a quiet street and is surrounded by greenbelt, There is walking trail and is close to the park, and is only few miles from the Lake Lewisville

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163527p

Property Id 163527



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5189416)