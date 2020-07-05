417 Dumas Ct

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedr & private bathroom in 4bedr house - Property Id: 163527
4 bedroom Spacious house, 2ofthe bedrooms occupied by the landlord, and 2 Spacious bedrooms and 1 private bathroom for rent. there are 2 big closets with organizers. no pets please. This beautiful house is located on a quiet street and is surrounded by greenbelt, There is walking trail and is close to the park, and is only few miles from the Lake Lewisville
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163527p
Property Id 163527
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5189416)