417 Dumas Ct

417 Dumas Court · No Longer Available
Location

417 Dumas Court, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious 2 bedr & private bathroom in 4bedr house - Property Id: 163527

4 bedroom Spacious house, 2ofthe bedrooms occupied by the landlord, and 2 Spacious bedrooms and 1 private bathroom for rent. there are 2 big closets with organizers. no pets please. This beautiful house is located on a quiet street and is surrounded by greenbelt, There is walking trail and is close to the park, and is only few miles from the Lake Lewisville
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163527p
Property Id 163527

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Dumas Ct have any available units?
417 Dumas Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Dumas Ct have?
Some of 417 Dumas Ct's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Dumas Ct currently offering any rent specials?
417 Dumas Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Dumas Ct pet-friendly?
No, 417 Dumas Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 417 Dumas Ct offer parking?
No, 417 Dumas Ct does not offer parking.
Does 417 Dumas Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Dumas Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Dumas Ct have a pool?
No, 417 Dumas Ct does not have a pool.
Does 417 Dumas Ct have accessible units?
No, 417 Dumas Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Dumas Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Dumas Ct has units with dishwashers.

