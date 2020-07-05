All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

401 Ridge Point Drive

401 Ridge Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

401 Ridge Point Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 1 story 4 bedroom home near HWY 121 and 35. Engineered wood floors in the living, dining, hallways, new carpet in all three bedrooms, and office or 4th bedroom. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard with an Electric Sliding Gate that makes the yard even larger. Fresh neutral paint through out. Nice private patio with great trees to provide addition shade. Room dimensions are an estimate. Buyer and Buyer's agent to confirm all dimensions. $500 Pet Fee. Landlord will provide fertilizing service and pay all HOA dues. Contact the LandLord directly for all leasing inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
fee: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Ridge Point Drive have any available units?
401 Ridge Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Ridge Point Drive have?
Some of 401 Ridge Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Ridge Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Ridge Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Ridge Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Ridge Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 401 Ridge Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 Ridge Point Drive offers parking.
Does 401 Ridge Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Ridge Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Ridge Point Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Ridge Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Ridge Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Ridge Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Ridge Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Ridge Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

