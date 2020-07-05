401 Ridge Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 1 story 4 bedroom home near HWY 121 and 35. Engineered wood floors in the living, dining, hallways, new carpet in all three bedrooms, and office or 4th bedroom. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard with an Electric Sliding Gate that makes the yard even larger. Fresh neutral paint through out. Nice private patio with great trees to provide addition shade. Room dimensions are an estimate. Buyer and Buyer's agent to confirm all dimensions. $500 Pet Fee. Landlord will provide fertilizing service and pay all HOA dues. Contact the LandLord directly for all leasing inquiries.