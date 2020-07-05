375 Teague Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Two Story home in highly sought after Rockbrook Place. Upstairs has three bedrooms up, with laundry room and two full bathrooms, plenty of closets and an additional sitting area perfect for office or game room. Downstairs you will find an open concept kitchen with granite tops and steel appliances, wood floors throughout and a fireplace. Minutes from 35E and 121. Neighborhood has Lewisville ISD buses for all ages of children! This house is the closest house in the neighborhood to pool and community mailbox area! End unit brings extra light into house. NO yard work ever! HOA takes care of Front and Back is a big patio! Let me show you this home and Come see why I call Lewisville HOME!