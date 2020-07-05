All apartments in Lewisville
375 Teague Drive

375 Teague Drive · No Longer Available
Location

375 Teague Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Two Story home in highly sought after Rockbrook Place. Upstairs has three bedrooms up, with laundry room and two full bathrooms, plenty of closets and an additional sitting area perfect for office or game room. Downstairs you will find an open concept kitchen with granite tops and steel appliances, wood floors throughout and a fireplace. Minutes from 35E and 121. Neighborhood has Lewisville ISD buses for all ages of children! This house is the closest house in the neighborhood to pool and community mailbox area! End unit brings extra light into house. NO yard work ever! HOA takes care of Front and Back is a big patio! Let me show you this home and Come see why I call Lewisville HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Teague Drive have any available units?
375 Teague Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 Teague Drive have?
Some of 375 Teague Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Teague Drive currently offering any rent specials?
375 Teague Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Teague Drive pet-friendly?
No, 375 Teague Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 375 Teague Drive offer parking?
Yes, 375 Teague Drive offers parking.
Does 375 Teague Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Teague Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Teague Drive have a pool?
Yes, 375 Teague Drive has a pool.
Does 375 Teague Drive have accessible units?
No, 375 Teague Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Teague Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 Teague Drive has units with dishwashers.

