Lewisville, TX
374 S Shore Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

374 S Shore Place

374 South Shore Place · No Longer Available
Location

374 South Shore Place, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home in Lewisville! This is a 2 Story, 3 Bed, 2 Bath in Lewisville on a corner lot. Convenient to Main Highways and Airport. Ready to move in. Refrigerator is included. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Baths hard surface. Carpet in Bedrooms. One bedroom one bath Down and Two large bedrooms, one bath Up! No bathroom in Master.. Pets allowed case by case - Submit a picture with application. Listing agent is owner. Utilities are scheduled but not on yet; do go view during the day.

Pubic - Open House Showing Friday, March 8th - 4:00 - 6:00 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 S Shore Place have any available units?
374 S Shore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 S Shore Place have?
Some of 374 S Shore Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 S Shore Place currently offering any rent specials?
374 S Shore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 S Shore Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 S Shore Place is pet friendly.
Does 374 S Shore Place offer parking?
Yes, 374 S Shore Place offers parking.
Does 374 S Shore Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 S Shore Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 S Shore Place have a pool?
No, 374 S Shore Place does not have a pool.
Does 374 S Shore Place have accessible units?
No, 374 S Shore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 374 S Shore Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 S Shore Place does not have units with dishwashers.

