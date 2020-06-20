374 S Shore Place

Amenities

Home in Lewisville! This is a 2 Story, 3 Bed, 2 Bath in Lewisville on a corner lot. Convenient to Main Highways and Airport. Ready to move in. Refrigerator is included. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Baths hard surface. Carpet in Bedrooms. One bedroom one bath Down and Two large bedrooms, one bath Up! No bathroom in Master.. Pets allowed case by case - Submit a picture with application. Listing agent is owner. Utilities are scheduled but not on yet; do go view during the day.



Pubic - Open House Showing Friday, March 8th - 4:00 - 6:00 pm.