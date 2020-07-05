3 bedrm 1 bath brick hm in heart of Lewisville. just painted in & out, updated bath &vinyl floor in living. central heat & air. Original hardwoods hv been refinished. Owner prefers no pets. fenced n backyard. clean & ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 336 Parkwood Place have any available units?
336 Parkwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Parkwood Place have?
Some of 336 Parkwood Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Parkwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
336 Parkwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.