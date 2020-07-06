311 Lily Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A unique opportunity to live the lifestyle you have always dreamed. The HOA maintains the yard and all outside areas leaving you time to go explore Oldtown Lewisville! 2 blocks from major entertainment, restaurants, distillery, shopping or hop on the A train and travel the metroplex! Then come home to this beautiful 2 story townhome! Corner unit with lots of light. All the amenities you expect: wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large bathrooms with upgraded tile, plenty of storage. Major appliances are included in the lease!