311 Lily Lane

311 Lily Ln · No Longer Available
Location

311 Lily Ln, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A unique opportunity to live the lifestyle you have always dreamed. The HOA maintains the yard and all outside areas leaving you time to go explore Oldtown Lewisville! 2 blocks from major entertainment, restaurants, distillery, shopping or hop on the A train and travel the metroplex! Then come home to this beautiful 2 story townhome! Corner unit with lots of light. All the amenities you expect: wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large bathrooms with upgraded tile, plenty of storage. Major appliances are included in the lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Lily Lane have any available units?
311 Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Lily Lane have?
Some of 311 Lily Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
311 Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Lily Lane pet-friendly?
No, 311 Lily Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 311 Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 311 Lily Lane offers parking.
Does 311 Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Lily Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Lily Lane have a pool?
Yes, 311 Lily Lane has a pool.
Does 311 Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 311 Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Lily Lane has units with dishwashers.

