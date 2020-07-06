311 Lily Lane

Amenities
A unique opportunity to live the lifestyle you have always dreamed. The HOA maintains the yard and all outside areas leaving you time to go explore Oldtown Lewisville! 2 blocks from major entertainment, restaurants, distillery, shopping or hop on the A train and travel the metroplex! Then come home to this beautiful 2 story townhome! Corner unit with lots of light. All the amenities you expect: wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large bathrooms with upgraded tile, plenty of storage. Major appliances are included in the lease!