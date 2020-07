Amenities

Coppell ISD! Gorgeous Inside and Out. Well-maintained two story 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome. Upstairs has study area. Corian counters, stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring. Patio is an oasis with paver stones and own sprinkler system. Built in cabinets in garage. Garage has epoxy finish. Kitchen refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and Patio furniture is included. New AC Unit and New garage door opener. Great location and easy access to Hwy 121, 635 and 35.