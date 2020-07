Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulously updated in the sought after Vista Ranch Condos. You will want to see this one fast! Floorplan is perfect for that work from home situation, entertaining that special group of friends and location is icing on the cake. This will be the one! Open floorplan, light and bright and PERFECT kitchen for that chef in the family. Private entrance to guest bedroom or office. Hurry! Fridge, washer and dryer included in lease.