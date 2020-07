Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Space abounds in this Luxurious Townhome. Countless upgrades throughout like granite island, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, stone fireplace, soaring ceilings, and amazing updated bathrooms! Plus you're going to love the private backyard and patio ideal for pets, play, and endless bbq's.(gas hookup). GREAT LOCATION, CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAY ACCESS. Energy Efficient for lower utility bills.