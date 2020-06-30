All apartments in Lewisville
261 Barrington Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:02 AM

261 Barrington Lane

261 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

261 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LIKE NEW. Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse in gated community. Carpet in all bedrooms just replaced this month and laminate wood floor in downstairs family room installed recently. Kitchen features: granite counter-top, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fresh painting for most walls. 2 car garage. Back to Central Lewisville City Park, great view, and easy access to park from backyard. HOA takes care for front yard and tenants just need to take care backyard. Easy excess to I-35 and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Barrington Lane have any available units?
261 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 261 Barrington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
261 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 261 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 261 Barrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 261 Barrington Lane offers parking.
Does 261 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 261 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 261 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 261 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Barrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

