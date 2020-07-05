2588 Chambers Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautifully crafted updated townhome in the heart of Lewisville Conveniently located near I-35, 121 & George Bush & Sam Rayburn - Minutes away from shopping, entertainment & dining. Updated with new paint & carpet thru-out the home. Gourmet kitchen boasts ample cabinetry & eat in breakfast nook. 2 car garage. Fenced yard, 2 patios, Flexible floorplan, 1st floor can be a bedroom, living, media, office or gym. 1-st floor also has both and closet. End unit next to the community pool. Move-in ready!!