All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2588 Chambers Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2588 Chambers Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

2588 Chambers Drive

2588 Chambers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2588 Chambers Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully crafted updated townhome in the heart of Lewisville Conveniently located near I-35, 121 & George Bush & Sam Rayburn - Minutes away from shopping, entertainment & dining. Updated with new paint & carpet thru-out the home. Gourmet kitchen boasts ample cabinetry & eat in breakfast nook. 2 car garage. Fenced yard, 2 patios, Flexible floorplan, 1st floor can be a bedroom, living, media, office or gym. 1-st floor also has both and closet. End unit next to the community pool. Move-in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2588 Chambers Drive have any available units?
2588 Chambers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2588 Chambers Drive have?
Some of 2588 Chambers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2588 Chambers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2588 Chambers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 Chambers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2588 Chambers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2588 Chambers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2588 Chambers Drive offers parking.
Does 2588 Chambers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2588 Chambers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 Chambers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2588 Chambers Drive has a pool.
Does 2588 Chambers Drive have accessible units?
No, 2588 Chambers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 Chambers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2588 Chambers Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District