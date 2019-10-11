2572 Sarah Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful town home in great location with large open kitchen-living-dining downstairs floor-plan. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter-tops and upgraded stainless steel appliance. Iron & wood stair rails lead to the upstairs with 3 spacious bedrooms. The over-sized master suite has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. 2 car garage with back entry. Neighborhood pool. Easy access to Hwy 121, shopping, entertainment and major employers in the area.