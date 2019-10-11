All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated June 3 2019

2572 Sarah Lane

2572 Sarah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2572 Sarah Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful town home in great location with large open kitchen-living-dining downstairs floor-plan. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter-tops and upgraded stainless steel appliance. Iron & wood stair rails lead to the upstairs with 3 spacious bedrooms. The over-sized master suite has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. 2 car garage with back entry. Neighborhood pool. Easy access to Hwy 121, shopping, entertainment and major employers in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 Sarah Lane have any available units?
2572 Sarah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2572 Sarah Lane have?
Some of 2572 Sarah Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 Sarah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Sarah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Sarah Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Sarah Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2572 Sarah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2572 Sarah Lane offers parking.
Does 2572 Sarah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Sarah Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Sarah Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2572 Sarah Lane has a pool.
Does 2572 Sarah Lane have accessible units?
No, 2572 Sarah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Sarah Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2572 Sarah Lane has units with dishwashers.

