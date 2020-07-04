All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2560 Sarah Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2560 Sarah Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2560 Sarah Lane

2560 Sarah Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2560 Sarah Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Near NEW, ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! Large and open family room with hardwood floor. Kitchen has granite counter top and stainless REFRIGERATOR. The large master suite has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Half mile to Sam Rayburn Tollway and one mile to Lewisville lake Pier 121 marina where you can enjoy a beautiful sunset on the lake. Six minutes drive to Walmart Super center and short drive to Nebraska Furniture, Plano headquarters area and Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Sarah Lane have any available units?
2560 Sarah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 Sarah Lane have?
Some of 2560 Sarah Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Sarah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Sarah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Sarah Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2560 Sarah Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2560 Sarah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2560 Sarah Lane offers parking.
Does 2560 Sarah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 Sarah Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Sarah Lane have a pool?
No, 2560 Sarah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2560 Sarah Lane have accessible units?
No, 2560 Sarah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Sarah Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2560 Sarah Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District