2560 Sarah Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Near NEW, ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! Large and open family room with hardwood floor. Kitchen has granite counter top and stainless REFRIGERATOR. The large master suite has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Half mile to Sam Rayburn Tollway and one mile to Lewisville lake Pier 121 marina where you can enjoy a beautiful sunset on the lake. Six minutes drive to Walmart Super center and short drive to Nebraska Furniture, Plano headquarters area and Dallas North Tollway.