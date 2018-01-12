All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 22 2020

2557 Jacobson Drive

2557 Jacobson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2557 Jacobson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
SPACIOUS EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME, in the heart of Lewisville. Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Conveniently located near I-35, 121, Sam Rayburn and George Bush. Features 3 living areas, a covered patio, and balcony, perfect for entertaining or a tranquil evening . The Immaculate wood flooring on the second level matches the physiognomy of the kitchen’s cherry cabinetry and the granite counter tops. Built-in stainless-steel appliances. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator for your convenience. Brand new Carpet and Paint! Alluring master bedroom with intimate balcony and spa style tub. This charming home is move in ready. Pool and grill exclusive access ONLY! Will obtain code when leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2557 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2557 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2557 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2557 Jacobson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2557 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2557 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2557 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2557 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2557 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2557 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2557 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2557 Jacobson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2557 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2557 Jacobson Drive has a pool.
Does 2557 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2557 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2557 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2557 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

