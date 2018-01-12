2557 Jacobson Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

SPACIOUS EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME, in the heart of Lewisville. Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Conveniently located near I-35, 121, Sam Rayburn and George Bush. Features 3 living areas, a covered patio, and balcony, perfect for entertaining or a tranquil evening . The Immaculate wood flooring on the second level matches the physiognomy of the kitchen’s cherry cabinetry and the granite counter tops. Built-in stainless-steel appliances. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator for your convenience. Brand new Carpet and Paint! Alluring master bedroom with intimate balcony and spa style tub. This charming home is move in ready. Pool and grill exclusive access ONLY! Will obtain code when leased.