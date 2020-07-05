All apartments in Lewisville
255 Sherburne Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:40 PM

255 Sherburne Street

255 Sherburne Street · No Longer Available
Location

255 Sherburne Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great like new townhome in a gated community at the center of Lewisville. The lovely townhome is one side of the duplex. High ceiling family room. Granite. Cabinets with lots drawers. Brand new SS appliance n fridge. washer dryer hook up downstairs. 1 bed n full bath downstairs. game loft upstairs. Master with his and her closets. HOA maintains all yards at the front and side. Tenant maintains only back yard including mowing and watering. Owner pays all HOA fees. 10 minutes to Grapevine Mills which is first mall in Texas to have an aquarium inside. Lake Grapevine and Lewisville Lake are within minutes of driving. Location Location Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Sherburne Street have any available units?
255 Sherburne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Sherburne Street have?
Some of 255 Sherburne Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Sherburne Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 Sherburne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Sherburne Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 Sherburne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 255 Sherburne Street offer parking?
Yes, 255 Sherburne Street offers parking.
Does 255 Sherburne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Sherburne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Sherburne Street have a pool?
No, 255 Sherburne Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 Sherburne Street have accessible units?
No, 255 Sherburne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Sherburne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Sherburne Street has units with dishwashers.

