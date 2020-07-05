255 Sherburne Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great like new townhome in a gated community at the center of Lewisville. The lovely townhome is one side of the duplex. High ceiling family room. Granite. Cabinets with lots drawers. Brand new SS appliance n fridge. washer dryer hook up downstairs. 1 bed n full bath downstairs. game loft upstairs. Master with his and her closets. HOA maintains all yards at the front and side. Tenant maintains only back yard including mowing and watering. Owner pays all HOA fees. 10 minutes to Grapevine Mills which is first mall in Texas to have an aquarium inside. Lake Grapevine and Lewisville Lake are within minutes of driving. Location Location Location