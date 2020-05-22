All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2524 Chambers Drive

2524 Chambers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Chambers Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 3 story town home in desirable Settlers Village. First floor has painted concrete floors with direct access from garage ,large second living area that could be used as game room or media room with a half bath and walk out to covered patio and yard. Second level features stunning wood floors, living room,dining room,kitchen and half bath. Rich espresso 42 inch cabinets highlight the kitchen with plenty of prep space,ss appls. Walk out to your private balcony. Third floor has two bedrooms and a master suite and 2 full bathrooms. Cool off in the community pool close by. Close to Music City Mall, fine dinning and entertainment. Minutes from DFW airport, Lakes and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Chambers Drive have any available units?
2524 Chambers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Chambers Drive have?
Some of 2524 Chambers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Chambers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Chambers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Chambers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Chambers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2524 Chambers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Chambers Drive offers parking.
Does 2524 Chambers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Chambers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Chambers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2524 Chambers Drive has a pool.
Does 2524 Chambers Drive have accessible units?
No, 2524 Chambers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Chambers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Chambers Drive has units with dishwashers.

