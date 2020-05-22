2524 Chambers Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful 3 story town home in desirable Settlers Village. First floor has painted concrete floors with direct access from garage ,large second living area that could be used as game room or media room with a half bath and walk out to covered patio and yard. Second level features stunning wood floors, living room,dining room,kitchen and half bath. Rich espresso 42 inch cabinets highlight the kitchen with plenty of prep space,ss appls. Walk out to your private balcony. Third floor has two bedrooms and a master suite and 2 full bathrooms. Cool off in the community pool close by. Close to Music City Mall, fine dinning and entertainment. Minutes from DFW airport, Lakes and easy access to major highways.