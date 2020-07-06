All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

249 Barrington Lane

249 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

249 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
new construction
Great like new townhome in a gated community at the center of Lewisville. The lovely townhome is back to trees and creek. High ceiling family room. Granite. Cabinets with lots drawers. Brand new SS appliance n fridge. washer dryer hook up downstairs. 1 bed n full bath downstairs. game loft upstairs. Master with his and her closets. HOA maintains all yards at the front and side. Owner pays all HOA fees. Owner can maintain the backyard w $20 per mon. 10 minutes to Grapevine Mills which is first mall in Texas to have an aquarium inside. Lake Grapevine and Lewisville Lake are within minutes of driving. Location Location Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Barrington Lane have any available units?
249 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 249 Barrington Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
249 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 249 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 249 Barrington Lane offer parking?
No, 249 Barrington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 249 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 249 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 249 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 249 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Barrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

