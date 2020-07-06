249 Barrington Lane

Amenities

Great like new townhome in a gated community at the center of Lewisville. The lovely townhome is back to trees and creek. High ceiling family room. Granite. Cabinets with lots drawers. Brand new SS appliance n fridge. washer dryer hook up downstairs. 1 bed n full bath downstairs. game loft upstairs. Master with his and her closets. HOA maintains all yards at the front and side. Owner pays all HOA fees. Owner can maintain the backyard w $20 per mon. 10 minutes to Grapevine Mills which is first mall in Texas to have an aquarium inside. Lake Grapevine and Lewisville Lake are within minutes of driving. Location Location Location