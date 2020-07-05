All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 235 Sherburne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
235 Sherburne Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

235 Sherburne Street

235 Sherburne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

235 Sherburne Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
This move-in ready townhome complete with wood floors & granite countertops features an open floor plan in a gated community. Living, dining, half bath, and kitchen downstairs with bedrooms upstairs. Conveniently located off IH35 and Sam Rayburn Tollway & walking distance to the Timber Creek Trails. Grill your favorite summer bites in the backyard complete with privacy fence. Enjoy the perfect outdoor entertainment space with a patio for dining, & grass for Fido. Across the street from MAC Sports Complex & The Strand (sand volleyball courts). Within 10 miles of Coyote Ridge & Indian Creek golf clubs, Costco, Target, Lakepointe Towne Crossing (shopping), Lewisville Lake, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Sherburne Street have any available units?
235 Sherburne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Sherburne Street have?
Some of 235 Sherburne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Sherburne Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 Sherburne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Sherburne Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 Sherburne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 235 Sherburne Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 Sherburne Street offers parking.
Does 235 Sherburne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Sherburne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Sherburne Street have a pool?
No, 235 Sherburne Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 Sherburne Street have accessible units?
No, 235 Sherburne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Sherburne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Sherburne Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District