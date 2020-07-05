235 Sherburne Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage volleyball court

This move-in ready townhome complete with wood floors & granite countertops features an open floor plan in a gated community. Living, dining, half bath, and kitchen downstairs with bedrooms upstairs. Conveniently located off IH35 and Sam Rayburn Tollway & walking distance to the Timber Creek Trails. Grill your favorite summer bites in the backyard complete with privacy fence. Enjoy the perfect outdoor entertainment space with a patio for dining, & grass for Fido. Across the street from MAC Sports Complex & The Strand (sand volleyball courts). Within 10 miles of Coyote Ridge & Indian Creek golf clubs, Costco, Target, Lakepointe Towne Crossing (shopping), Lewisville Lake, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, & much more!