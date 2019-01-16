All apartments in Lewisville
225 Elm Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:31 AM

225 Elm Street

225 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 Elm Street, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! Adorable Townhome in OLD TOWN LEWISVILLE Totally Updated! Freshly Painted, New Carpet and Laminate Flooring, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceiling Fans, 1 Car Garage and 2 Open Parking Spaces, Courtyard in Front and fenced yard in back. ALL BEDROOMS are OVERSIZED with Walk In closets! You will LOVE the convenient location. Walk to ALL the Lewisville City Events, Restaurants and Shops! (Unit next door at 227 Elm is also available and is a little larger, but is the same floorpan and has a fireplace and 1 car garage, 1 car carport and 2 open parking spaces. It rents for $1,750) Application Fee of $70 (is Non Refundable)You’ll love this Wonderful FloorPlan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Elm Street have any available units?
225 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Elm Street have?
Some of 225 Elm Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 225 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 225 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 225 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 225 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Elm Street has units with dishwashers.

