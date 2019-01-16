225 Elm Street

Amenities

MOVE IN READY! Adorable Townhome in OLD TOWN LEWISVILLE Totally Updated! Freshly Painted, New Carpet and Laminate Flooring, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceiling Fans, 1 Car Garage and 2 Open Parking Spaces, Courtyard in Front and fenced yard in back. ALL BEDROOMS are OVERSIZED with Walk In closets! You will LOVE the convenient location. Walk to ALL the Lewisville City Events, Restaurants and Shops! (Unit next door at 227 Elm is also available and is a little larger, but is the same floorpan and has a fireplace and 1 car garage, 1 car carport and 2 open parking spaces. It rents for $1,750) Application Fee of $70 (is Non Refundable)You’ll love this Wonderful FloorPlan