224 Teakwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

TWO BEDROOM SPLIT ARRANGEMENT WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. TWO FULL BATHS. LANDLORD INSTALLING A CARPORT FOR COVERED PARKING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO 121, I-35, DFW AIRPORT, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE. SECLUDED PATIO WITH PRIVACY. OPEN CONCEPT WITH SEPERATE DINING AREA. TWO CAR PARKING IN BACK. ONE PET UP TO TWENTY POUNDS. NONE REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE, NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE. PRIOR RENTAL, EMPLOYMENT AND CREDIT REPORT REQUIRED. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES AND YARD MAINTENANCE.