224 Teakwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Very nice two bedroom split arrangement with two full baths, conveniently located to 1-35, 121, DFW airport, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Fireplace, vaulted ceiling in spacious family room, ceiling fans, walk in closets, kitchen with seperate dining, secluded patio for privacy, 2 car parking in back of home. Utilities and lawn will be tenants responsibility. Application fee, non refundable lease application, deposit, credit report, employment check, and prior rental history required. 1 year lease required.