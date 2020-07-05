All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:15 PM

224 Teakwood Lane

224 Teakwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

224 Teakwood Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice two bedroom split arrangement with two full baths, conveniently located to 1-35, 121, DFW airport, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Fireplace, vaulted ceiling in spacious family room, ceiling fans, walk in closets, kitchen with seperate dining, secluded patio for privacy, 2 car parking in back of home. Utilities and lawn will be tenants responsibility. Application fee, non refundable lease application, deposit, credit report, employment check, and prior rental history required. 1 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Teakwood Lane have any available units?
224 Teakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Teakwood Lane have?
Some of 224 Teakwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Teakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
224 Teakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Teakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 224 Teakwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 224 Teakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 224 Teakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 224 Teakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Teakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Teakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 224 Teakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 224 Teakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 224 Teakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Teakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Teakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

