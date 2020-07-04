218 Carrington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Captivating brick and stone elevation! Bright and open floorplan with soaring ceilings PLUS A BATHROOM FOR EVERY BEDROOM! Spectacular kitchen for the serious home cook encompassing granite counters, SS appliances with gas cooktop and a tumbled marble backsplash. A cast stone fireplace makes the living room feel cozy. Wrought iron railings are found throughout the second floor. HUGE master suite has large walk-in closet, over-sized shower with decorative glass tiles and dark stained cabinets. Art niches and great storage are some of the remaining features of this home. Why buy when you can rent this beautiful like new home? Don't wait. Available April 1st.