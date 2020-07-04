All apartments in Lewisville
218 Carrington Lane
218 Carrington Lane

218 Carrington Lane · No Longer Available
218 Carrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
garage
Captivating brick and stone elevation! Bright and open floorplan with soaring ceilings PLUS A BATHROOM FOR EVERY BEDROOM! Spectacular kitchen for the serious home cook encompassing granite counters, SS appliances with gas cooktop and a tumbled marble backsplash. A cast stone fireplace makes the living room feel cozy. Wrought iron railings are found throughout the second floor. HUGE master suite has large walk-in closet, over-sized shower with decorative glass tiles and dark stained cabinets. Art niches and great storage are some of the remaining features of this home. Why buy when you can rent this beautiful like new home? Don't wait. Available April 1st.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 218 Carrington Lane have any available units?
218 Carrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Carrington Lane have?
Some of 218 Carrington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Carrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
218 Carrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Carrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 218 Carrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 218 Carrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 218 Carrington Lane offers parking.
Does 218 Carrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Carrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Carrington Lane have a pool?
No, 218 Carrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 218 Carrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 218 Carrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Carrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Carrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

