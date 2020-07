Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful brick duplex with 2 Master Bedroom suites upstairs both with their own walk in closets. Half Bath downstairs for guests. Galley Kitchen with Gas Stove and Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal & Pantry. Nice Living Area with Wood Burning Fireplace. Plenty of closets for extra storage. Covered back patio & Big Beautiful Fenced in Backyard. Walk to Lewisville Lake, Fishing, Boating, Golf, Soccer Fields and Camping!