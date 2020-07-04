2166 Wren Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One Story Home in well established neighborhood. Just freshly painted thru out the entire inside of home. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances... French doors leading to backyard from kitchen. Nice size yard with lg. covered patio and shed for extra storage. Living room is accented with brick fireplace. Master bath has a tub and a free standing shower! This home shows so well.