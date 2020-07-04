2166 Wren Lane

One Story Home in well established neighborhood. Just freshly painted thru out the entire inside of home. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances... French doors leading to backyard from kitchen. Nice size yard with lg. covered patio and shed for extra storage. Living room is accented with brick fireplace. Master bath has a tub and a free standing shower! This home shows so well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
