Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2149 Wallbrook Drive
2149 Wallbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2149 Wallbrook Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom with 2 baths and a 2 car garage. There is a deck and pergola in the back yard that is great for entertaining your friends. It is an open floor plan that is warm and inviting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2149 Wallbrook Drive have any available units?
2149 Wallbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2149 Wallbrook Drive have?
Some of 2149 Wallbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2149 Wallbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Wallbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Wallbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2149 Wallbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 2149 Wallbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2149 Wallbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 2149 Wallbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 Wallbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Wallbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2149 Wallbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2149 Wallbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2149 Wallbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Wallbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2149 Wallbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
