Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

2075 Briarcliff Road

2075 Briarcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

2075 Briarcliff Road, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated - feels like new! Modern gray color scheme and upgrades throughout. Vaulted ceilings and large windows throughout make your new home feel spacious and let in plenty of natural light. Main living area is open concept with a see through fireplace and separate dining that opens to the kitchen. Kitchen also has space for a breakfast nook that looks out over your back patio and huge back yard! Master bedroom has designated bath and walk in closet. Other two bedrooms are nicely sized and share an additional full bathroom. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have any available units?
2075 Briarcliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2075 Briarcliff Road have?
Some of 2075 Briarcliff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 Briarcliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
2075 Briarcliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 Briarcliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 2075 Briarcliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road offer parking?
No, 2075 Briarcliff Road does not offer parking.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2075 Briarcliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have a pool?
No, 2075 Briarcliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have accessible units?
No, 2075 Briarcliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 Briarcliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2075 Briarcliff Road has units with dishwashers.

