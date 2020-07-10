2075 Briarcliff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated - feels like new! Modern gray color scheme and upgrades throughout. Vaulted ceilings and large windows throughout make your new home feel spacious and let in plenty of natural light. Main living area is open concept with a see through fireplace and separate dining that opens to the kitchen. Kitchen also has space for a breakfast nook that looks out over your back patio and huge back yard! Master bedroom has designated bath and walk in closet. Other two bedrooms are nicely sized and share an additional full bathroom. Welcome Home!