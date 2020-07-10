2075 Briarcliff Road

Fully renovated - feels like new! Modern gray color scheme and upgrades throughout. Vaulted ceilings and large windows throughout make your new home feel spacious and let in plenty of natural light. Main living area is open concept with a see through fireplace and separate dining that opens to the kitchen. Kitchen also has space for a breakfast nook that looks out over your back patio and huge back yard! Master bedroom has designated bath and walk in closet. Other two bedrooms are nicely sized and share an additional full bathroom. Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
