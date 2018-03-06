All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2057 Candlewood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2057 Candlewood Circle
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

2057 Candlewood Circle

2057 Candlewood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2057 Candlewood Circle, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single story on cul-de-sac w large private backyard that includes shed for extra storage! Formal dining or office off entry w laminate wood flooring. Spacious family RM w fireplace, stained & sealed concrete floors w direct access to back patio & yard. Updated kitchen featuring granite tile countertops, painted cabinets, SS & black appliances. Kitchen is open to family RM & breakfast area. Generously sized master BR w wood flooring that can accommodate large furniture or sitting area. Updated master bath w sliding barn door entry, new separate vanities, new fixtures, new tile & shower! Home features 2 in blinds and upgraded 6 in baseboards! Great location close to schools, shopping & major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 Candlewood Circle have any available units?
2057 Candlewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2057 Candlewood Circle have?
Some of 2057 Candlewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 Candlewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2057 Candlewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 Candlewood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2057 Candlewood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2057 Candlewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2057 Candlewood Circle offers parking.
Does 2057 Candlewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2057 Candlewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 Candlewood Circle have a pool?
No, 2057 Candlewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2057 Candlewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 2057 Candlewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 Candlewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2057 Candlewood Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District