2057 Candlewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single story on cul-de-sac w large private backyard that includes shed for extra storage! Formal dining or office off entry w laminate wood flooring. Spacious family RM w fireplace, stained & sealed concrete floors w direct access to back patio & yard. Updated kitchen featuring granite tile countertops, painted cabinets, SS & black appliances. Kitchen is open to family RM & breakfast area. Generously sized master BR w wood flooring that can accommodate large furniture or sitting area. Updated master bath w sliding barn door entry, new separate vanities, new fixtures, new tile & shower! Home features 2 in blinds and upgraded 6 in baseboards! Great location close to schools, shopping & major highways!