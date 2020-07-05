All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:02 PM

2049 Kenny Court

2049 Kenny Court · No Longer Available
Location

2049 Kenny Court, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story home in heart of Lewisville! Entertain in the formal living room and formal dining room, or use one as a study or den. Light and bright kitchen with recently updated granite counters. Large master bedroom with updated master bath featuring frameless shower door! 2 other bedrooms also have the laminate wood floors. Secondary bath was also recently updated beautifully. Gather in the family room with warm fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the super-sized back yard all year long. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools! Easy access to 121 and 35E.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 Kenny Court have any available units?
2049 Kenny Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 Kenny Court have?
Some of 2049 Kenny Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 Kenny Court currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Kenny Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Kenny Court pet-friendly?
No, 2049 Kenny Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2049 Kenny Court offer parking?
Yes, 2049 Kenny Court offers parking.
Does 2049 Kenny Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 Kenny Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Kenny Court have a pool?
No, 2049 Kenny Court does not have a pool.
Does 2049 Kenny Court have accessible units?
No, 2049 Kenny Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Kenny Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 Kenny Court does not have units with dishwashers.

