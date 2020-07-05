2049 Kenny Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home in heart of Lewisville! Entertain in the formal living room and formal dining room, or use one as a study or den. Light and bright kitchen with recently updated granite counters. Large master bedroom with updated master bath featuring frameless shower door! 2 other bedrooms also have the laminate wood floors. Secondary bath was also recently updated beautifully. Gather in the family room with warm fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the super-sized back yard all year long. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools! Easy access to 121 and 35E.