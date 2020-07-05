All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2042 Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2042 Vista Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:15 PM

2042 Vista Drive

2042 Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2042 Vista Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled one story home in Valley Vista is waiting for you. The property has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living spaces and 2 dining spaces. This home has just been updated with luxury vinyl core floors that look and feel like wood. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and movie lighting. Solid wood front door, premium window coverings, updated lighting fixtures and a Chef's kitchen that anyone would love to call there own. In the kitchen there are two outlets with USB plugs for your convenience and the cabinets are soft close. You will enjoy the in-ground sparkling salt water pool during the hot months.Don't wait, send in your application right away on this before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Vista Drive have any available units?
2042 Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 Vista Drive have?
Some of 2042 Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2042 Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2042 Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2042 Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 2042 Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2042 Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2042 Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 2042 Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 2042 Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District