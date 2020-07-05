2042 Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Remodeled one story home in Valley Vista is waiting for you. The property has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living spaces and 2 dining spaces. This home has just been updated with luxury vinyl core floors that look and feel like wood. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and movie lighting. Solid wood front door, premium window coverings, updated lighting fixtures and a Chef's kitchen that anyone would love to call there own. In the kitchen there are two outlets with USB plugs for your convenience and the cabinets are soft close. You will enjoy the in-ground sparkling salt water pool during the hot months.Don't wait, send in your application right away on this before it is gone.