2039 Mallard Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Family Neighborhood! This relaxing home features an open floor plan, new interior and exterior paint, new granite counters, new water heater all December 2017. Roof, garage door and opener also replaced in 2017. All windows and sliding glass door replaced in 2016. This home is perfect for first time home buyers and investors alike! Zoned for the much desirable Valley Ridge Elementary.

Tenant must have good credit history, work history, no evictions and good background. No pets allowed.

$50 Application fee per adult.

Available to move in April 5th, 2020