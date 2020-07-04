All apartments in Lewisville
2039 Mallard Drive

Location

2039 Mallard Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Family Neighborhood! This relaxing home features an open floor plan, new interior and exterior paint, new granite counters, new water heater all December 2017. Roof, garage door and opener also replaced in 2017. All windows and sliding glass door replaced in 2016. This home is perfect for first time home buyers and investors alike! Zoned for the much desirable Valley Ridge Elementary.
Tenant must have good credit history, work history, no evictions and good background. No pets allowed.
$50 Application fee per adult.
Available to move in April 5th, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Mallard Drive have any available units?
2039 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 2039 Mallard Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Mallard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2039 Mallard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2039 Mallard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2039 Mallard Drive offers parking.
Does 2039 Mallard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 Mallard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Mallard Drive have a pool?
No, 2039 Mallard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2039 Mallard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2039 Mallard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Mallard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2039 Mallard Drive has units with dishwashers.

