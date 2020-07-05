Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2025 Buffalo Bend Dr
Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2025 Buffalo Bend Dr
2025 Buffalo Bend Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2025 Buffalo Bend Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in nice neighborhood with lots of useable spaces to create as your own.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr have any available units?
2025 Buffalo Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr have?
Some of 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Buffalo Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Buffalo Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Similar Pages
Lewisville 1 Bedrooms
Lewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with Parking
Lewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District