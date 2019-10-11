All apartments in Lewisville
2009 Pheasant Dr

2009 Pheasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Pheasant Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/20 One-story newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, tile, new dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and more! Laminate flooring and new carpet throughout.3 bedrooms, with French door entryway into the master with updated master bath. Fenced backyard.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: nla2r3qgkrkaam4p

(RLNE5739148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Pheasant Dr have any available units?
2009 Pheasant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Pheasant Dr have?
Some of 2009 Pheasant Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Pheasant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Pheasant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Pheasant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Pheasant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Pheasant Dr offer parking?
No, 2009 Pheasant Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Pheasant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 Pheasant Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Pheasant Dr have a pool?
No, 2009 Pheasant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Pheasant Dr have accessible units?
No, 2009 Pheasant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Pheasant Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Pheasant Dr has units with dishwashers.

